A special online event ‘Visas for Life’ co-hosted by the Embassies of Japan and Lithuania in the UK

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 25 November, marking the 80th anniversary of the humanitarian actions of Japanese diplomat Sugihara Chiune, a special online event ‘Visas for Life’ was held in collaboration with the Embassies of Japan and Lithuania in the UK.

Author Kitade Akira told how Sugihara helped thousands of Jewish refugees flee Europe during World War II.

To watch the event, please click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3n7W9O-MLbw&t=1045s

