Meeting on eliminating damage to environment in Usolye-Sibirskoye

The meeting took place at the Russian Federal Nuclear Centre – the National Research Institute of Experimental Physics, which the President visited during his working trip to Sarov.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Last summer, I believe it was in July, we discussed the environmental situation in Usolye-Sibirskoye. Due to the chemical waste accumulated there for decades, since the Soviet times, the situation was very dangerous and posed a great threat to nature, and, most importantly, to the people, to the health of tens of thousands of people living not only in the city but also in the adjacent territories and settlements. The scale of the problem required the involvement of federal government bodies.

Following that meeting, we adopted a number of decisions – both urgent and system-wide, of a long-term nature. Priority was given to measures on decontaminating the dangerous facilities and protecting the people while ensuring the continuous operation of the municipal economy, preserving employment for the entrepreneurs working on this territory as well as workers, the people who live there.

As we agreed, later it will be necessary to conduct serious well-coordinated work on eliminating the dangerous facilities, thoroughly clean and reclaim the polluted lands and water sources and, what is very important, to create conditions for the sustainable long-term socioeconomic development of Usolye-Sibirskoye.

An interdepartmental working group headed by [Deputy Prime Minister] Viktoria Abramchenko has been created to this end, and the Defence Ministry and the Emergencies Ministry’s forces and resources have been mobilised. The National Guard has been brought in to guard the facilities as well. A roadmap for neutralising hazardous chemicals and structurally deficient storage facilities has been approved, and the necessary budget funds and resources have been set aside.

The key role in dealing with the aftereffects went to Rosatom; this is why the head of Rosatom is here with me in the office. Taking into account its expertise and unique competencies, Rosatom obtained the mandate as the sole contractor for all work in Usolye-Sibirskoye. Today, we are meeting in this format precisely because my colleagues and I are sitting in one of Rosatom’s most important and largest facilities.

To reiterate, we should not confine ourselves to decontaminating the grounds of the facility in Usolye-Sibirskoye. I am aware that Rosatom’s plans include creating a modern environmentally-safe production and industrial complex, which will be instrumental in opening modern enterprises and creating new well-paid jobs for the local residents. Overall, this should give a strong boost to developing Usolye-Sibirskoye.

I would like to emphasise once again that all of us present at this meeting must keep this situation under personal control at all times, and I plan to do the same, because this is an emergency situation. Almost each of you reported about the developments in your area of responsibility. This is a grave situation, and this project cannot be approached just as another project in progress.

Today, I would like to hear your reports on the current activities, as well as what additional measures you think should be taken in order for us to achieve our goals.

Let’s get started.

