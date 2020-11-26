Prospects for the Eastern Partnership discussed in Athens

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 26 November, an online conference: “EU Eastern Partnership: Looking Beyond the 2021 Summit” was co-hosted by Lithuania’s Embassy in Greece, the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), and the Embassies of Poland, Sweden, Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova.

The conference focused on the present and future of the Eastern Partnership. The event brought together senior officials, diplomats and representatives from the corresponding countries and the European Commission, who assessed the developmental, strategic and geopolitical importance of the initiative, and set priorities for the forthcoming Eastern Partnership Summit in March 2021.

MIL OSI