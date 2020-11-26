Webinar on FPS for entrepreneurs to take place on 15 December

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

26 November 2020

News

Experts of the Bank of Russia and the National Payment Card System will tell about the specifics and benefits of the Faster Payments System (FPS) for retail firms. Representatives of various banks and enterprises that already use the FPS will share their experience.

The webinar will start at 10:00 Moscow time. It will be streamed live on the Bank of Russia’s YouTube channel and at its Facebook page. In order to ask a question, you need to register.

The Faster Payments System allows retailers to cut costs significantly. For them, commissions for accepting payments for goods and services via the FPS are 2-2.5 times as low as via bank cards.

Preview photo: 123rf.com / Tyler Olson

MIL OSI