Banks and NPFs to fill out documents on state registration and amendments to EGRUL in new form

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

27 November 2020

News

The Bank of Russia informs credit institutions, non-governmental pension funds (NPFs), and other financial market participants about changes in the formats of documents submitted to the Federal Tax Service (FTS) of Russia.

From now on, when submitting documents to the Bank of Russia on state registration and amendments to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities (EGRUL), new forms of applications and notifications are to be applied.

These demands concern the cases of state registration of credit institutions and NPFs, registration of amendments to their constituent documents, and amending EGRUL data. In addition, they relate to the cases of state registration of amendments to the charter of a microfinance company when obtaining the status of a credit institution and registration of amendments to the charter of a legal entity when obtaining the status of a non-bank credit institution that is a central counterparty.

At the same time, a unified application form is introduced for a number of procedures. As a result, the total number of application forms (notifications) submitted to the FTS of Russia is reduced from 12 to 7.

New application (notification) form is introduced by the order of the FTS of Russia.

