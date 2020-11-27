Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows: stabilisation around pre-crisis levels

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

26 November 2020

The amount of incoming payments made through the national payment system has stabilised around pre-crisis levels. Over the recent weeks, moderate fluctuations in financial flows are mainly caused by one-off spikes in payments in certain sectors. The negative dynamics in the affected industries remain due to the reduced demand for their products amid the worsening epidemiological situation.

However, due to the targeted nature of restrictive measures, the weakening of economic dynamics in 2020 Q4 is set to remain moderate. Further details are available in the new issue of ‘Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows’.

During the preparation of the current issue, a planned re-estimation of the model was carried out. All updated data since the beginning of observations are available in the statistical annex.

