Members of German Bundestag take over godparenthood for Dzianis Marusevich, Raman Kananovich and Dzmitry Dubkou

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

As part of the solidarity campaign #WeStandBYyou of Libereco, Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU), Jens Brandenburg (FDP) and Leni Breymaier (SPD) have taken over a godparenthood for political prisoners in Belarus.

Dzianis Marusevich has been in custody since September 11. He was arrested and charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code. He is being held in the pre-trial detention centre in Brest.

Roderich Kiesewetter, member of the German Bundestag

Roderich Kiesewetter, member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for Dzianis Marusevich. On this occasion he stated: “I am very impressed by the commitment of the Belarusian civil society for more freedom and self-determination. The protests, which have been going on for more than 100 days, make it clear that the time for change has come and that new elections must be held under fair conditions. The violent repression by the Lukashenka regime against innocent citizens like Dzianis Marusevich, who is innocently imprisoned, must stop immediately”.

Raman Kananovich was detained on October 16. The 24-year-old man is charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code for the events of August 9-15 in Minsk.

Jens Brandenburg, member of the German Bundestag

Jens Brandenburg, member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for Raman Kananovich and stated: “Because Raman Kananovich demonstrated peacefully for freedom of opinion and freedom of the press, he is now facing a long prison sentence. Many Belarusian heroes who face up to the danger and arbitrariness of Lukashenka feel the same way. Raman and all peaceful demonstrators: We hear you and we stand by your side. Germany and Europe must fight resolutely against Lukashenka’s oppressive apparatus. I call on the Belarusian authorities to release Raman Kananovich immediately. Lukashenka must finally pave the way for the widely demanded political new beginning.”

Dzmitry Dubkou has been charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Leni Breymaier, member of the German Bundestag

Leni Breymaier, member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for Dzmitry Dubkou and stated: “The use of violence, arbitrary arrests and punishments for even the smallest offences – these are clear signs of the desperation with which Alyaksandr Ryhoravich Lukashenka steadfastly clings to his power. The presidential elections in August were neither fair nor free. I express my solidarity with the citizens of Belarus who are taking part in the mass protests for more democracy and freedom. I call for an end of violence, Lukashenka’s resignation and new elections. Dzmitry Dubkou and the other political prisoners in Belarus must be released immediately!”

