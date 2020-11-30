NPFs expand non-governmental pension programmes

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

30 November 2020

News

Non-governmental pension funds (NPFs) have ramped up their efforts to launch new voluntary pension programmes which may be of potential interest to consumers. These include products with a minimum guaranteed income, among other things.

Such efforts are intended to attract new customers — individuals who are looking for instruments with higher returns than those of bank deposits. Traditionally, these funds were focused on corporate pension programmes. Further details of the situation in the pension market in the third quarter are available in Review of Key Indicators of Non-governmental Pension Funds.

