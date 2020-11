Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In Tobolsk, the President will tour ZapSibNefteKhim, the largest petrochemical complex in Russia with a total capacity of 2 million tonnes of polymers per year, which makes it one of the five largest production facilities of this type.

Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference on the strategic development of the petrochemical industry in Russia and meet with the Governor of Tyumen Region Alexander Moor Moor AlexanderGovernor of Tyumen Region .

MIL OSI