Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Vyacheslav Remenchik appointed Belarus’ representative in CSTO | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

30 November 2020

Vyacheslav Remenchik has been appointed Belarus’ permanent and plenipotentiary representative in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a corresponding decree on 30 November.

© 2020, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI