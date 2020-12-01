Acting Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius to attend a virtual meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 1-2 December, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius will take part in a virtual meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers.

Allied Foreign Ministers will be acquainted with the recommendations made by a group of experts, who had been appointed to support the Secretary General’s work in a reflection process to strengthen NATO’s political role. NATO leaders agreed to a forward-looking reflection process – the NATO 2030 initiative – at their meeting in London last year. Foreign Ministers will discuss how to further strengthen NATO’s political dimension. In the meantime, NATO should remain the most important guarantor of security and defence. Ministers will also discuss threats posed by Russia and issues pertaining to arms control.On the second day of the meeting, Allied Foreign Ministers together with NATO partners in the Asia-Pacific region, Sweden, Finland and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will discuss the rise of China. NATO Foreign Ministers will also evaluate the security situation in the Black Sea region together with the Ukrainian and Georgian Foreign Ministers. On the eve of a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, a group of 13 like-minded countries was set up at the initiative of Lithuania. The group presented a letter to the Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, highlighting the need to continue NATO’s open door policy and to actualize it in order to implement the commitment on NATO enlargement taken at the 2008 Bucharest Summit.

MIL OSI