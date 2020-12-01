Birthday greetings to Gennady Khazanov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“A man of outstanding and multifaceted talent, you enjoy the sincere love of all those who are fond of variety art, theatre and cinema. The main secret of this kind of success and popularity lies in your vibrant artistic temperament, your wonderful sense of humour and truly inexhaustible optimism. And of course, the great respect for the audience you show as you generously share your talent with them.”

Gennady Khazanov is a Soviet and Russian comedian, theatre and film actor, TV presenter, public figure, People’s Artist of the RSFSR, and winner of the State Prize of the Russian Federation.

MIL OSI