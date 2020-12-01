Lithuania welcomes the EU’s strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 1 December, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Neris Germanas attended the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting. Ministers agreed to an EU-ASEAN strategic partnership and adopted the ASEAN-EU Joint Ministerial Statement on Connectivity.

Ministers also discussed the EU-ASEAN cooperation aimed at overcoming the COVID19 pandemic, concluding a regional EU-ASEAN free trade agreement, finalising negotiations on the EU-ASEAN comprehensive air transport agreement, as well as maritime issues and cybersecurity challenges.“Lithuania welcomes today’s decision to elevate the ASEAN-EU dialogue partnership to a strategic partnership. In the face of current challenges such as climate change, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and the pandemics, there is a need for effective multilateral cooperation,” said the Foreign Vice-Minister Germanas.Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister also called for the implementation of the EU-ASEAN strategic partnership, the energy dialogue, and a joint effort to achieve the ambitious objectives of the European Green Deal.The Green Deal opens up new perspectives for the EU-ASEAN economic cooperation aimed at a fair and prosperous society, with a modern, resource-efficient and competitive economy. Lithuania is ready to contribute to this process,” said Germanas, who also stressed the importance of nuclear safety and drew attention to the fact that the Ostrovets nuclear power plant in close vicinity to Vilnius had been constructed in violation of international nuclear safety and environmental requirements.The meeting of Ministers from 27 EU countries and 10 ASEAN nations was co-chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.The ASEAN was established in 1967 by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. The five original member countries were later joined by Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

