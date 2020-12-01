Meeting on strategic development of petrochemical industry

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

We are holding this meeting in Tobolsk. Without exaggeration, this city has become a global petrochemical centre in recent years. It took seven years to build two large enterprises that, no doubt, have propelled this region and our country into positions of leadership.

Today, we will discuss strategic plans for the petrochemical industry.

I have just noted that we opened a state-of-the-art petrochemical complex here in 2013 and we also held a meeting back then, where we resolved that expanding the capacities of the petrochemical enterprises and supporting Russian producers in this industry were among the key industrial policy goals.

That same year, SIBUR began work on creating the Western Siberian Petrochemical Plant. Also in 2014, I decided to use the National Wealth Fund to invest in that project (I have just discussed this matter with Chairman of the SIBUR Board Dmitry Konov). The deal was executed with the participation of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

This was $1.75 billion for 15 years, as I remember. We granted it – in 2030 all bonds must be paid off in one go.

Projects are being carried out on time and effectively. We have just recalled that in 52 months we built one of the largest facilities in the country and the world. It will turn out two million tonnes of products. This meeting is attended by people who have been to such facilities more than once, and you know that they are impressive – a whole city, a grand project.

The new complex will play a considerable role in the substitution of polyethylene and polypropylene imports. It will make it possible to increase the processing depth of raw materials and use them more rationally. This primarily applies to associated petroleum gas. It is common knowledge that reducing the share of this burned gas is a key goal of the environmental and climate agenda of this country.

Let me recall that from 2010 to 2019 the share of flaring fell from 25.7 percent to 18.5 percent, which is, of course, a good result. I hope we will make further progress in this area. We have incentives for this, I will tell you about them. I am referring to tax benefits and, by all appearances, they are all working. Incidentally, in the production of plastics, carbon dioxide emissions per tonne of products – we have just spoken about this as well – is 13 times less than during the production of other materials: aluminium, copper, steel and iron.

It is also important that the work of the plant fully complies with Russian and international environmental standards. The plant has established an eco-free production method – a closed water cycle without wastewater.

Incidentally, this is particularly important for this region. I will meet with the governor separately once again today to discuss the region’s problems. One of them is the pollution of water reservoirs. But this production ensures zero waste, and this is a goal to strive for.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all construction participants without exception. I would like, of course, to wish success to the plant, and I certainly hope that the number of such promising projects will grow.

In the past few years, the petrochemical industry has been showing strong results: new, modern production facilities are being launched; production output is growing; and dependence on imports is going down.

As for import dependence – I will say more about this a bit later – there is certainly room for improvement in this respect.

That said, Russia has vast growth potential. Our producers are capable not only of meeting the domestic demand for quality products but also of taking up more important positions in the global market.

We have everything necessary for this: qualified personnel, advanced technology, and a powerful raw materials base. Of course, these competitive advantages must be used to the utmost.

To be continued.

