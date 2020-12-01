Moscow Exchange attends virtual FIA Asia Derivatives Conference

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) will host a panel discussion on the topic “Micro Contracts on Macro Exchange” as part of this year’s FIA Asia Derivatives Conference, one of the flagship global forums in the sector. The MOEX panel takes place at 1:00 pm Singapore time (8:00 a.m. Moscow time) on December 2.

During the panel, Alexander Ezhov, International Sales Director for the Derivatives Market at MOEX, and panelists from Sova Capital and Goldman Sachs will discuss the macro and micro factors that are shaping the Russian market and the opportunities that are out there for investors and traders. The session will also explore the micro-lot contracts currently available on MOEX and the additional opportunities that these create for market participants compared to other global exchanges. MOEX is one of the world’s leading derivatives markets, and the session will discuss the ways in which the Exchange is continuing to increase trading liquidity for market participants and expanding early morning trading hours.

Meet the MOEX team at our Virtual exhibitor booth at the conference https://www.fia.org/asia

