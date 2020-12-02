Acting Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius: NATO must continue to consistently support Georgia and Ukraine

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 2 December, NATO Foreign Ministers’ second session was held online. Ministers of NATO together with partner countries discussed the China challenge and the security situation in the Black Sea region.

The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius spoke on behalf of four countries – Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Latvia, and Slovakia. Linkevičius drew the allies’ attention to the need for closer cooperation with the partners in the Black Sea region: Ukraine and Georgia. In addition, the Foreign Minister presented a letter from a group of 13 like-minded countries, calling for maintaining focus on NATO’s open door policy. The letter was prepared at the initiative of Lithuania.“We are strongly committed to helping Georgia and Ukraine along the path of their integration into the Euro-Atlantic community. We would also wish to encourage looking for solutions that could strengthen our partners’ security as well as our own,” said Linkevičius. NATO’s partners in the Asia-Pacific region, Sweden, Finland, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell were invited to discuss the rise of China. The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Georgia took part in a discussion on the security situation in the Black Sea region. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs has been held online already for the second time this year.

