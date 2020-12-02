Acting Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius: NATO’s strength – capability to timely respond to challenges

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 1 December, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius took part in the first session of a virtual meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, which focused on NATO’s political dimension, threats posed by Russia, and issues of arms control.

According to Linkevičius, the security environment has changed significantly over the past 10 years. Russia’s aggressive posture, violations of international law, China’s economic and military growth, new technologies, cyber attacks and disinformation require a reassessment of NATO’s strategy.“NATO Alliance’s strength lies in the ability to adapt and timely respond to challenges. I believe that the recommendations of a group of experts appointed by the Secretary General will help us take the first step towards the Alliance’s enhanced political role, while maintaining a strong defence capability, based on which we will propose solutions in the run-up to the NATO summit,” said Linkevičius.Foreign Ministers agreed that Russia was the biggest threat to the Alliance, as it was trying to destabilise a wide range of countries, including Ukraine and the Caucasus, the Middle East, North Africa and the Western Balkans. In addition, there have recently been concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea region due to the ongoing militarisation of the illegally-annexed Crimea.

MIL OSI