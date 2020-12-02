Acting Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius to attend the annual OSCE Ministerial Council

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 3-4 December, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius will take part in the 27th OSCE Ministerial Council, which will review and evaluate the organisation’s efforts to address key threats to security in the OSCE region.

In recent years, the OSCE Ministerial Council has mainly focused on security threats to Europe emanating from Russia due to its aggressive actions against neighbouring states. The Council will discuss challenges related to the growing threats to the European security architecture, as well as the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms across the OSCE region. The political crisis in Belarus is among the most recent critical challenges.The OSCE Ministerial Council will focus on selecting a new OSCE Secretary General and heads of the OSCE institutions. Their appointment is an important political decision, which is necessary for the smooth functioning of the organisation.Linkevičius will speak at plenary sessions. On 3 December, he will also participate in a side event on the ongoing occupation of Crimea, which is to be held at the initiative of Ukraine.On the margins of the Council, a side event on the political crisis in Belarus will also be held on 3 December at the initiative of the United Kingdom.On 1 January 2021, Sweden will take over the OSCE Chair from Albania.Please click here for further information on the OSCE Ministerial Council: www.osce.org/event/mc_2020

