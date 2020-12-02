Free Lithuanian national visas for regime-persecuted Belarusians

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 2 December, the Government has decided to issue Lithuanian national visas free of charge to regime-persecuted Belarusians. The proposal was brought forward by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Repressions and violence against Belarusian citizens and gross human rights violations have led to an increasing number of those seeking asylum and temporary protection in Lithuania. To come and stay in Lithuania for a longer period, Belarusian citizens must hold a long-term national visa, which has been charged 60 euros, until now. From now on, it will be free”, said Saulius Skvernelis, Acting Prime Minister.

It will apply in the cases confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania as meeting special humanitarian requirements or the objectives of development cooperation, foreign policy or national security.

Pursuant to the Law of the Republic of Lithuania on Fees and Charges, no state fee will be charged for the processing of national visa applications at the migration service in Lithuania.

MIL OSI