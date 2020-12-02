Members of German Bundestag take over godparenthood for Dzmitry Kanapelka, Yaraslau Zbarouski and Mark Salonnikau

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

As part of the solidarity campaign #WeStandBYyou of Libereco, Katrin Staffler (CSU), Sabine Poschmann (SPD) and Falko Mohrs (SPD) have taken over a godparenthood for political prisoners in Belarus.

Dzmitry Kanapelka was detained on September 11 and charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code over his alleged involvement in the events of August 9-12 in Minsk.

Katrin Staffler, member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for Dzmitry Kanapelka and stated: “I have taken over the godparenthood for Dzmitry Kanapelka. It is appalling that gross human rights violations are being committed on the EU’s doorstep. Demonstrators should be allowed to take to the streets without fear of punishment! It takes great courage to stand up for a better future and democracy in Belarus. Dzmitry Kanapelka and many others have shown this courage. You can be sure that we will support them on their way!”

Yaraslau Zbarouski was detained on September 25. Yaraslau is being held in the pre-trial detention center in Žodzina.

Sabine Poschmann, member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for Yaraslau Zbarouski and stated: “For months, people in Belarus have been taking to the streets for democratic change. The security forces have repeatedly used violence against peaceful demonstrators, resulting in numerous arrests. Germany and Europe cannot stand idly by, while human rights are violated. As a democratically elected member of parliament, I therefore show solidarity with the political prisoners like Yaraslau Zbarouski and demand their immediate release.”

Mark Salonnikau was detained as part of the “mass riots” criminal case. He was charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code. Mark is being held in the pre-trial detention center in Brest.

Falko Mohrs, member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for Mark Salonnikau and stated: “Mark Salonnikau is a young man who took to the streets for nothing less than his human rights and is brutally deprived of his freedom in return. Together with his fellow citizens, he has peacefully fought for democracy and is now in prison for it. This is unbearable to me. I assure him and his fellow sufferers my solidarity. For many years now I have been in trustful contact with Belarusian citizens and civil society. Not only on election day, 9 August, did I accompany Belarusian friends from Wolfsburg to Berlin for the election. Unfortunately, it soon became clear that their fears had come true: the official result has nothing to do with a free and fair election! Even before my time in the German Bundestag I had various contacts with independent youth organisations in Belarus. The will for freedom and self-determination of the Belarusian people deserves mine and all our support.”

MIL OSI