Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in November 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for November 2020 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

In November 2020, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 30% to RUB 81.4 trln.

Volumes grew on all markets led by the Derivatives Market (+93.5%), Equity Market (+71.8%), Bond Market (+42.5%), FX Market (+22.1%) and Money Market (+19.0%).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market in November 2020 rose by 55.0% to RUB 5,289.8 bln (November 2019: RUB 3,412.4 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units increased by 71.8% to RUB 2,500.2 bln (November 2019: RUB 1,455.3 bln). ADTV was RUB 125.0 bln (November 2019: RUB 72.8 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds grew by 42.5% to RUB 2,789.6 bln (November 2019: RUB 1,957.1 bln). ADTV was RUB 139.5 bln (November 2019: RUB 97.9 bln).

Ninety-two new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 2,312.0 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 224.2 bln) were placed in November 2020.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes increased by 93.5% to RUB 12.2 trln (November 2019: RUB 6.3 trln) or 180.8 mln contracts (November 2019: 107.8 mln), of which 176.6 mln contracts were futures and 4.2 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 610.5 bln (November 2019: RUB 315.5 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 738.7 bln (November 2019: RUB 805.9 bln).

The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volumes grew almost 2.5 times and reached RUB 24.5 bln (November 2019: RUB 10.2 bln).

FX Market

FX Market turnover increased by 22.1% to RUB 27.3 trln (November 2019: RUB 22.3 trln), with spot trades growing 101.2% to RUB 9.4 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 17.9 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,363.6 bln (USD 17.7 bln), compared to RUB 1,116.8 bln (USD 17.5 bln) in November 2019.

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew 19.0% to RUB 35.2 trln (November 2019: RUB 29.6 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,758.6 bln (November 2019: RUB 1,477.7 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment increased by 21.5% to RUB 20.7 trln, including the GCC repo segment which grew by 116.6% to RUB 7.3 trln.

