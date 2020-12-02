Political prisoner Aleh Mazhou free on bail

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/100755 2020 2020-12-02T18:23:38+0300 2020-12-02T18:23:38+0300 2020-12-02T18:24:25+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/oleg_mozgov_90.jpeg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Aleh Mazhou

Political prisoner Aleh Mazhou has been released on own recognizance after spending three months in pre-trial detention. Mazhou will remain under travel restrictions before trial.

The 25-year-old fitness instructor is facing a charge under Art. 293 of the Criminal Code (rioting) for his involvement in the post-election protest held in Minsk on August 9. He was arrested on September 1 and has been held in pre-trial prison No. 1.

On September 17, the country’s leading human rights organizations declared Aleh Mazhou a political prisoner. Human rights defenders stressed that the charges Mazhou faced were politically motivated and linked them to exercising freedom of expression.

MIL OSI