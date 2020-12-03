Acting Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius bids farewell to the EU Ambassadors, calls for maintaining focus on eastern neighbours

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 3 December, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevičius took part in an online discussion with the Ambassadors of the European Union to Lithuania. Linkevičius noted that the EU should provide pro-active support to eastern neighbours that are seeking democratic change.

“The EU’s neighbourhood is undergoing geopolitical processes that have a significant impact on us and require our proactive engagement. We must maintain our support for Moldova and Georgia, as these countries are strengthening their democratic systems. Long-term solutions have not been reached in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Moreover, Russia and Turkey have taken the EU’s place in brokering a ceasefire deal. The EU is responding correctly to the regimes’s repression in Belarus, but sanctions alone are not enough. We must send out a clear political message that democratic change, dialogue with the opposition, and an independent investigation into large-scale human rights violations are necessary,” said the Acting Foreign Minister, who also highlighted the importance of a continued dialogue with the Russian civil society in hopes that, in the long run, it would be able to play an active part in the social and political life of the country.According to Linkevičius, the EU must actively seek opportunities for engaging in dialogue when the new U.S. presidential administration and work together to fight climate change, strengthen the international system, and take the share of responsibility in ensuring the Euro-Atlantic security.“In the EU-US relationship, I urge you to focus on the goals that can be achieved through our joint effort. The American political system has been consistent. Thus, long-term relationships are viable. We need to continue to coordinate our efforts and to pursue common goals by strengthening transatlantic security, responding to the challenges of climate change. A viable international system and a common response to hybrid threats are important to both sides,” said Linkevičius.During the meeting, the Acting Foreign Minister called on the EU member states to support Lithuania’s candidacy to host the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre in Vilnius. The Centre should become the EU’s principal instrument to promote European cybersecurity initiatives and to develop cybersecurity research and technology. According to the European Commission’s assessment, the proposal submitted by Lithuania meets all the formal requirements. As the Acting Foreign Minister’s term in office draws to an end, the Embassy of the German Presidency of the Council of the EU organised this meeting.

