Condolences to President Emmanuel Macron of France

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

3 December 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over the passing of former president of France Valery Giscard d’Estaing.

“The famous statesman, the experienced politician, the veteran of World War Two, the person with a proactive approach to life, who stood at the origins of the modern international security system and made a big contribution to the strengthening of our common European home, passed away,” the message of condolences reads.

The head of state remarked that Valery Giscard d’Estaing was recognized far beyond his native country and will always be remembered as one of the most respectable people of our time.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed condolences to Emmanuel Macron, the family and friends of Valery Giscard d’Estaing, and the entire French nation.

MIL OSI