Condolences to President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Many important events in the contemporary history of France are linked with the name of this outstanding man who is rightly regarded as the patriarch of European politics.

One of the generation of veterans of the bloodiest war in the history of humanity, Valery Giscard d’Estaing was well aware of the value of human life and always advocated stronger peace and international security.

In his post of the head of state and in subsequent years, he did a great deal to develop constructive relations between our two states and to expand the Russian-French dialogue and partnership. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of the Russian people.

Please convey the words of our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Valery Giscard d’Estaing and to all citizens of France.”

MIL OSI