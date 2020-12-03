The Bank of Russia holds the third All-Russian online test on financial literacy

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

2 December 2020

From 7 to 16 December 2020, everyone will be able to assess the level of their financial knowledge by participating in the All-Russian online test on financial literacy.

This year’s competition is divided into two parts. In addition to questions for individuals about deposits, loans, and insurance, there are separate tasks for entrepreneurs. Participants can choose the level of difficulty: basic or advanced.

Those who correctly answer 20 or more questions out of 30 will receive a personalised certificate. In addition, based on the results obtained, each participant will receive individual recommendations to help them fill in the gaps in knowledge and improve the level of financial literacy.

Time to complete the test is one hour. It can be taken several times: there is no limit on the number of attempts.

The test is organised by the Bank of Russia and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives. In 2018 and 2019, the test was taken by more than half a million participants, including from abroad.

