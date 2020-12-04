Bank of Russia wins Runet Award for cybersecurity educational project

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

4 December 2020

The Bank of Russia won an award in the Strengthening the Digital Immunity of the Runet category for an educational course on cybersecurity.

The key objective of the project is to offer information security professionals knowledge and skills to help prevent and investigate cybercrime, including through case studies.

The pilot block of the course aimed at Bank of Russia employees was held in August—September 2020. In October, the course was opened to the external audience. It is attended by about 1,000 representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Investigative Committee, and other agencies involved in countering cybercrime. In 2021, the course will be offered to employees of companies working in the field of information security and teachers of corresponding majors at universities. The course was developed by the Department of Information Security and the Bank of Russia University with the support of Digital Economy NPO.

‘The Bank of Russia, law enforcement agencies, and financial institutions — all those who are involved in ensuring cybersecurity in any manner, note the increased criminal activity in this area. To successfully resist criminals, it is necessary, first, to keep one’s knowledge in the field of cybersecurity up to date, and second, to establish interagency cooperation. It was to solve these two problems that the Bank of Russia launched this practice-oriented training,’ said Vadim Uvarov, Director of the Bank of Russia Information Security Department.

The Runet Award is an All-Russian prize in the hi-tech and Internet sphere, encouraging achievements of organisations specialising in the IT and e-communications. The Bank of Russia won this award in 2017 and 2019.

