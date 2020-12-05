Political prisoner Yauhen Yushkevich released

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Yauhen Yushkevich

Political prisoner Yauhen Yushkevich has been released, after spending 10 days in pre-trial detention. The charges of “breaching public order” he is facing, however, remain in place.

Yushkevich was released one day after the country’s human rights community called him a political prisoner and demanded his immediate release.

A former police investigator, Yushkevich was arrested on November 25. The persecution is said to be related to his role in a project called ByChange, an initiative launched to assist former law enforcement officers who resigned for political reasons. Yushkevich also ran a Twitter account that published information related to the work of Belarusian security forces.

