Congratulations on the 200th anniversary of the Peter the Great Military Academy of Strategic Missile Forces

The message reads, in part:

“Throughout its history, the academy has seen many outstanding achievements and heroic deeds. Since its establishment, it made a major contribution to developing research, as well as higher education in military affairs and technology. The academy trained many generations of talented graduates, renowned at all times for their professionalism, loyalty to their oath and service duty, resilience and courage. Of course, it is the academy’s graduates who form the core of the strategic nuclear forces’ officer corps, who are instrumental in ensuring missile and nuclear parity, defence capability and national security. They have also done a great deal to perfect future weapons and military machines and explore space.

It is essential that today’s faculty and staff treasure and develop the unique scientific, creative and military heritage of their predecessors. Today, the Peter the Great Military Academy of Strategic Missile Forces has every right to be viewed as a major and respected educational and research centre that uses advanced information technology and innovative educational solutions, and carrying out major research projects.”

