Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Greetings to Finland President Sauli Niinisto | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

6 December 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Finland President Sauli Niinisto as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“This holiday associated with the feeling of deep patriotism for Finland was proceeded by a long and complicated way. The today’s generation can be proud of the achievements of their predecessors who created a modern and beautiful country,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed: “In the past years Minsk and Helsinki opened many additional opportunities in various fields: in the forestry industry, environmental protection and green technologies. I suggest stepping up joint efforts for the preservation of existing contacts at the level of the government, business circles and local authorities.”

© 2020, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI