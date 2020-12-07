Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

5 December 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand as the country celebrates National Day.

“I am using this festive occasion as an opportunity to express confidence that your country will continue dynamic and sustainable development as one of the leaders in Southeast Asia,” the head of state said. “I hope to preserve traditionally friendly relations between Minsk and Bangkok.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced that by joint efforts the two countries will manage to make significant progress in all avenues of bilateral cooperation.

