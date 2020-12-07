Meeting with Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, Ms Lyubimova.

Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova Lyubimova OlgaMinister of Culture : Good afternoon, Mr President.

I would like to report to you on our projects.

Vladimir Putin: Ok.

But I would like you to begin with something else. You may remember that at the Council for Culture meeting some of our colleagues talked about music education in Russia, and the problems children’s art schools face.

I have said on a number of occasions that these institutions should not be merged into local youth centres, as was the case during the Soviet period. After all, music and art schools were also created during the Soviet period, but they offered a different level of education and pursued different goals, and the teachers’ level of competence was entirely different. What can you say on this matter?

Olga Lyubimova: This is the exact topic I wanted to start with today. Thank you very much for raising this matter. We have been working on it from the outset.

It is true that the certificate created by the Education Ministry is a positive and well-minded initiative for extracurricular project groups. However, it is absolutely inappropriate when it comes to children’s art schools. It is not uncommon for five, seven or nine year-olds to attend these schools up to five times a week, instead of just one or two classes as is usually the case for project groups. Attending art school becomes part of daily life for the students. These institutions are our gold standard and we will make sure that it is maintained.

Together with the Education Ministry, with Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov Kravtsov SergeiMinister of Education , we have worked this out and issued an order exempting children’s art schools from this programme. This was a very important decision. Before that, we had to make the necessary arrangements directly with the regions on a case-by-case basis, but now we have an order to this effect.

To be continued.

MIL OSI