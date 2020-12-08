Bank of Russia and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission sign memorandum of understanding

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

7 December 2020

News

The Bank of Russia and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, a document on the list of agreements executed as part of the 25th regular meeting of the Heads of Government of Russia and China.

The new memorandum supersedes the Bank of Russia’s agreements with the China Banking Regulatory Commission and the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, which merged in December 2018 to form the united commission.



MIL OSI