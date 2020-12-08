Commentary to Ordinance No. 5 of 7 December 2020

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

7 December 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Ordinance No. 5 “On conferment of the state awards of the Republic of Belarus” on 7 December.

In accordance with the document, it is now possible to honor organizations and teams of workers as well as military formations and units with state awards. In particular, they can be awarded with the Order of Labor Glory, the Order of Military Glory, the Order for Service to the Homeland, the Order of Friendship of Peoples, the Order of Honor, the Order of Francysk Skaryna.

