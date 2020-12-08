Meeting on the parameters of Russian Railways’ financial plan and investment programme

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The topics discussed at the meeting included the company’s involvement in implementing the Comprehensive Modernisation and Mainline Capacity Infrastructure Expansion Plan, including the development of the Eastern Testing Site, the Central Transit Hub and access routes to the ports in the Azov and Black Sea basin.

The participants had a detailed discussion on sources of funding for Russian Railways’ capital expenses, with due consideration for the need to balance corporate finance while avoiding an excessive debt burden.

In this context, they also considered the possibility of selling non-core corporate assets. Commenting on a proposal to look into the possibility of selling, among other things, medical infrastructure facilities, the President urged everyone to approach this matter very carefully because the Russian Railways’ healthcare system was functioning efficiently, and some cities lacked alternative medical clinics providing high-quality treatment.

The meeting was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov Belousov AndreiFirst Deputy Prime Minister , deputy prime ministers Yury Borisov Borisov YuryDeputy Prime Minister and Marat Khusnullin Khusnullin MaratDeputy Prime Minister , presidential aides Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President and Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister , Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev Savelyev VitalyMinister of Transport of the Russian Federation , Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister , Deputy Minister of Transport – Head of the Federal Agency for Railway Transport Vladimir Tokarev, and Russian Railways General Director – Chairman of the Management Board Oleg Belozerov Belozerov OlegGeneral Director of Russian Railways .

