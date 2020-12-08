Over Br116,000 allocated for talented youth support in Belarus

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

7 December 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed an executive order to approve the resolution of the Belarus president’s talented youth support fund.

In accordance with the document, more than Br116,000 has been allocated to award 206 talented young people and 19 creative teams. Scholarships of the fund have been conferred on winners of international and national creative contests and festivals.

The presidential executive order aims to create favorable conditions for the search and education of talented youth, stimulation of their creative activities, professional growth and development.

