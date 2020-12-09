Source: Republic of Poland in English

Wednesday, 9 December 2020

President: All steps taken inside the EU must be within the limits of the treaties

The Polish and Czech presidents have agreed that all steps taken inside the European Union must be within the limits of the treaties.

“All that is decided within the European Union by its institutions, but above all by the European Council, the European Parliament and European Commission must always be within the limits of the treaties,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said during a joint press conference after meeting with his Czech counterpart Milos Zeman in Prague on Wednesday.

Andrzej Duda on a working visit to Prague welcomed the fact that he and President Zeman have a similar stance on the question of the EU budget and the rule of law mechanism.

President Duda added that the two presidents agree that acts of lower rank cannot distort the provisions of the treaties. “This is an unacceptable situation and any attempt to commit such type of machinations must be firmly condemned, regardless of the circumstances,” the president noted.

Poland opposes EU plans to link funding to respect for the rule of law in the next EU budget. (PAP)

