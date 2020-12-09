Calculation of stress collateral requirement during New Year/Christmas Public Holidays

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
CCP NCC is changing standard period of stress collateral requirement calculation and sets the following schedule:
Stress collateral will not be calculated on December 29, 2020 and on January 5, 2021.
Stress collateral will be calculated on December 30, 2020 according to the following schedule:
Calculation Date
Period of Calculation
Fulfillment of Margin Call
30.12.2020 г.
22.12.2020 – 29.12.2020
11.01.2021 г.
Standard schedule will be in force starting from January 12, 2021.