Condolences on passing of USSR Marshal of Aviation Yevgeny Shaposhnikov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Marshal of Aviation Shaposhnikov devoted his life to serving the Fatherland in the armed forces. He was a top-notch professional and a man of strong will, principle and great energy. Yevgeny Shaposhnikov held responsible positions, including during life-changing periods in the country’s history, making a great personal contribution to ensuring the country’s defence capability and security.”

The last Defence Minister of the Soviet Union, Marshal of Aviation Yevgeny Shaposhnikov died in Moscow at the age of 78.

