Condolences to family and friends of People’s Artist of Belarus Bella Masumyan

8 December 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to the family and friends of People’s Artist of Belarus Bella Masumyan.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that Bella Masumyan lived a bright and eventful life, reached professional heights. She served theater art with all her spirit, talent and inspiration.

“Bella Masumyan’s fantastic and unforgettable roles amazed the audience with the depth of character and woke up the best and kindest feelings. The memory of this sincere and charming person will stay forever in our hearts,” the message of condolences reads.

