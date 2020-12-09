Foreign driving licence cannot be reason for refusing to sell e-OSAGO

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

9 December 2020

Drivers with foreign driving licences have the same rights to enter into electronic compulsory motor third-party liability insurance (OSAGO) agreements as owners of Russian driving licences, and any restrictions are unacceptable, the Bank of Russia said in its information letter.

The regulator’s online reception has received complaints that it is not possible to enter foreign driving licence details on the websites of some insurers when trying to conclude an e-OSAGO contract. It is only possible for both car owners and drivers to submit information about Russian driving licences.

The Bank of Russia considers such restrictions unacceptable since the law on OSAGO obliges insurance companies to ensure the possibility of concluding an e-OSAGO agreement with any applying car owner.

