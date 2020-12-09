Greetings to international conference on countering novel coronavirus and other infectious diseases

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The importance and timeliness of the matters on the conference agenda can hardly be overestimated. Scientists, doctors, health officials and sanitary and epidemiological officials are at the forefront of the fight against the largest pandemic in decades, COVID-19. Other infections that also pose a serious threat to millions of people continue to require decisive action.

I would like to reaffirm Russia’s full openness to the broadest possible cooperation with foreign partners in the pandemic relief effort and to an exchange of accumulated experience in COVID-19 prevention and treatment. As you know, our country has successfully developed effective test systems for diagnosing the novel coronavirus in the shortest possible time, and has also created and registered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccines.

I hope that during the conference, you will have constructive and substantive discussions, and the outcome of your joint work will help save lives and protect people’s health in our countries.”

