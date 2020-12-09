Lithuania’s Acting Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius highlighted the obligation of the states to ensure the safety of journalists

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 9 December, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius took part in a virtual ministerial roundtable on the safety of journalists. The event took place in the course of the 2 days of the World Press Freedom Conference ‘Journalism without Fear or Favour’, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands and UNESCO.

“Freedom of expression and freedom of the press are the cornerstone of democracy. Thus, our duty is to ensure a safe media environment, improve the safety of journalists and end impunity for crimes against them. Lithuania condemns the use of violence and repression against journalists and media workers,” said Linkevičius.Lithuania’s Acting Foreign Minister once again reminded the international community about concerns over the human rights situation in Belarus. Linkevičius urged the Belarusian authorities to end all forms of violence against journalists and media workers, arbitrary arrests and detention, and to effectively investigate violations of media freedom.Linkevičius also drew attention to attempts by some governments to take advantage of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and impose undue restrictions on free and independent media, and urged to refrain from limiting free media.

The countries endorsed the Hague Commitment to increase the safety of journalists.

