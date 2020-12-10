Condolences to family and friends of Vyacheslav Kebich

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

9 December 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the first head of government of independent Belarus Vyacheslav Kebich who died at 84.“He was a person with a wealth of experience, a real professional who was looked up to in our country and far beyond its borders,” the statement reads.Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Vyacheslav Kebich, an outstanding politician who played an important part in the momentous proclamation of independence of Belarus, ruled the country at the critical period, at the turn of the epochs.“He bore the brunt of the difficult first years of building a sovereign state, the formation of its institutions. That turbulent time required the utmost effort, energy and maximum efficiency as head of government. Vyacheslav Kebich contributed to building a successful, safe and prosperous country. We could disagree with each other in some ways, be rivals in politics, but our good personal relationships were always based on great respect. A person has left us, but his personality and work will forever remain in the history of the country and the people,” the president emphasized.

MIL OSI