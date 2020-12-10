Congratulations on 15th anniversary of RT television network

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The launch of the channel in 2005 was a large, ambitious and much needed project. Thanks to RT staff and their commitment to the best traditions of journalism, the TV channel has significantly enhanced its standing in recent years. It is successfully moving forward and demonstrates a high level of competitiveness.

Your television company today is a powerful media resource with a broad network of bureaus that broadcasts to many countries. It brings breaking news from Russia and other countries to its audience, and offers different views on current issues by using advanced technology and popular internet platforms.

I am certain RT will continue to participate in establishing the global information agenda and in setting an example for high-quality, energetic teamwork while remaining a space free of hypocrisy and censorship, open to broad and heated discussions.”

MIL OSI