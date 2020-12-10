Financial markets grow in November amid inspiring news about vaccines

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

10 December 2020

News

In November, most segments of the financial market recorded a rise in prices. Markets expanded in the majority of advanced and emerging market economies, including Russia. This upward trend was driven by a calm geopolitical situation and news about highly efficient anti-coronavirus vaccines and the possibility of their usage in the near future.

As of the end of the month, ruble strengthened against US dollar, gaining nearly 4%. More details are available in the new issue of the Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets commentary.

