Greetings on 90th anniversary of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You have every right to be proud of Yugra, its magnificent nature, unique traditions and the customs of the people that have lived there since the dawn of time, and of course, proud of your predecessors who faced up to the daunting task of developing abundant minerals reserves, and built roads, cities and villages. They reinforced the country’s economic might through their dedicated and productive work.

It is gratifying that the people living there today are eager to make a meaningful contribution to developing the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area. You have also achieved amazing results. As one of Russia’s main oil and gas producing regions, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area has immense industrial, technological and human potential. It is home to large-scale industrial and social initiatives and transport infrastructure development projects. The region also attaches great importance to preserving its unique historical, cultural and spiritual heritage.”

MIL OSI