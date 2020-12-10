Greetings on Radio Rossii 30th anniversary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Established in 1990, Radio Rossii brought together a team of respected and prominent professionals and proactive young employees aspiring to new creative heights. Building on the best practices of journalism and new media approaches, the company’s team has always sought to keep in step with the times and set a high standard for radio journalism.

It is gratifying that you have upheld these traditions and are committed to mastering advanced technology and online streaming in order to offer a wide range of radio programmes to your listeners.

I strongly believe that moving forward, the professionalism, impartiality, responsiveness and the respect for your large and dedicated audience you demonstrate in your work will help Radio Rossii produce interesting and insightful content, enabling it to successfully compete in the media industry and act as a role model of a responsible professional attitude.”

MIL OSI