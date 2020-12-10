Greetings to participants in Russia-Finland videoconference marking anniversaries of railway between St Petersburg and Helsinki

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The opening of train services between the Russian Empire and the Grand Duchy of Finland was a major milestone in the history of transport infrastructure development and helped expand people-to-people contacts, trade and economic ties. Built one and a half centuries ago, this railway has become an integral part of a vast network linking Europe and Asia. Today, it remains an essential element in the relations between our countries. We attach great importance to its effective, high-quality and safe operation.

Launched in 2010, the Allegro express train opened a new chapter in the history of transportation between St Petersburg and Helsinki. This high-technology project exemplifies Russia’s fruitful cooperation with Finland and the European Union in general. There is great demand for this popular high-speed train. Almost four million passengers have travelled on it over the past decade.

Unfortunately, Allegro trains had to be temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. I strongly believe that passenger traffic along this line will fully recover once the epidemiological situation improves.”

