Greetings to Switzerland resident-elect Guy Parmelin

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

10 December 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Guy Parmelin who was elected Federal President of the Swiss Confederation.

The Belarusian head of state expressed hope that the countries will continue mutually beneficial cooperation across the board, first of all, in trade and investment, science and innovation, digitization and development of new technologies.

“Next year I hope to implement a number of joint events aimed at, first of all, the enhancement of Belarus-Switzerland economic ties,” the message of greetings reads. “I am convinced that the further development of bilateral relations relying on the closeness of foreign policy approaches, mutual trust and respect fully meets the interests of the peoples of Belarus and Switzerland.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Guy Parmelin strong health and productive work on the responsible government post.

